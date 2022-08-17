Jonah Hill Takes a Break From Press Tours Due to Anxiety

Photo: ODD ANDERSEN)/AFP via Getty Images

Jonah Hill is officially taking a break from press tours. According to Hill’s open letter that was shared with Deadline, he will be stepping back from promoting his films to preserve his mental health. Hill cited that he experienced “nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks” that are heightened from events like press interviews and public appearances. This decision reflects the subject of the documentary film Hill would have been promoting: Stutz. The documentary, which Hill also stars in, discusses mental health and the progressive worsening of anxiety attacks. “I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling,” shared Hill in a letter with Deadline. “However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.” His other upcoming film is a Netflix comedy titled, You People; he co-wrote and starred in the film.

Hill also clarified that he is not retiring and is just taking a break. “With this letter and with “Stutz,” I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.”

The full letter can be found below:

“I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called “Stutz.” The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.

Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.

I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.

I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with “Stutz,” I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.

I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support.

-Jonah Hill”