Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Is Down a Detective As Kelli Giddish Exits

Southern belle and badass detective-at-large Amanda Rollins will be leaving Law and Order: Special Victims Unit during season 24, after 12 years on the show. Kelli Giddish, who plays Rollins, confirmed her departure to TVLine today. “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” said Giddish. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.” It is not yet announced precisely when Rollins’s last episode will be in season 24. Hopefully Carisi makes her one last dinner before she inevitably kicks the bucket in a grisly manner or gets recruited to the CIA. Taylor Swift, it’s not too late to name a cat Rollins to go with kitty Olivia Benson.