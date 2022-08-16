The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Doing American Idol for Kellyoke

Kelly Clarkson Photo: The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube

This was bound to happen, right? Ahead of its fourth season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has launched its own search for a superstar — that is, one who can hold their own singing “Since U Been Gone” with the woman herself. The Kelly Clarkson Show announced it’ll be going on an American Idol–like mini-tour ahead of its September 12 premiere in which fans can step onto Clarkson’s tour bus to perform a virtual duet of her breakout hit. (Unfortunately, Clarkson herself will be busy prepping for that premiere.) There’s no golden ticket to Hollywood on the line, but you could get featured on the new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I can’t wait to see and hear what y’all can do!” Clarkson said in a statement. The show’s “Kellyoke Search” heads through New York City (August 21 and 23), Chicago (August 27), Dallas (September 3), and Los Angeles (September 7). Still got a few days to practice your belting. Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.