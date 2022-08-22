Whodunit? Based on the Only Photo We Have of Knives Out 2

Photo: Netflix

Dinner, anyone? Netflix has finally served us with our first look at the suspects who are pulling up a chair to the Knives Out 2 table, and we’re ready to make some predictions. Once again directed by Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set on a private Greek island owned by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). He invites his friends and frenemies to his luxury getaway to play a murder mystery game, but someone actually ends up dead. Unsurprisingly, Bron has the money to hire a private eye, and Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and his southern accent are brought in to figure out whodunit. And that leads us to our current best clue at who the killer might be: the following look image of the cast. Bron and Blanc stand on opposite ends of the table, which presumably has one chair empty because, you know, murder. From left to right, the seated guests are Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, and Janelle Monáe. According to a Netflix description of the movie, which is named in homage to the Beatles song, all of them have “a power dynamic with one of their successful friends.”

Nothing brings friends together like a killer party 🔍



Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson & Dave Bautista star in @rianjohnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery pic.twitter.com/Rw8hH3Tx5T — Netflix (@netflix) August 22, 2022

We don’t have any other details about these characters or their potential motives, but we’re sure that there’s a good reason for everyone to be a suspect. And that’s confusing, so why not make a guess based on pure vibes? As far as first impressions go, Hudson’s hands are clasped together in a manner that seems appropriate for scheming, and there’s also something a little insincere about the way Norton has his hand up. But the blank expression on Hahn’s face feels most unsettling, especially because she’s the only one who is facing the camera instead of the left or right of the photo. So going off the first look photo alone, we’d like to officially guess that her character is the the killer. As more plot details or trailers drop, we’ll let you know if we change our minds. Knives Out 2 is out on Netflix on December 23 and is due in select theaters on a to-be-announced date. Until then, feel free to place your bets.