Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Livin’ in a world where no one’s innocent, oh, but at least we try. Some of us try, anyway. Others of us commit armed robbery of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs and shoot her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, in the chest. The man suspected of this crime, James Howard Jackson, was arrested in April of last year along with his suspected accomplices and charged with attempted murder. After Fischer recovered in the hospital and Gaga’s dogs were returned to her, it seemed as though justice was on the path to being restored … that is, until the L.A. Sheriff’s Department accidentally released Jackson from jail in April of this year. At the time, the LASD Major Crimes Bureau said that the alleged perp’s “inadvertent” release was due to a “clerical error” and that the bureau was “working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody.” In July, the U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his recapture.

#LASD SEB SWAT operation for an armed suspect in Palmdale has concluded. Suspect in custody. Apricot Drive reopened. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/xBVh4yVTgO — SEB (@SEBLASD) August 4, 2022

On August 3, CBSLA reported that Jackson had been recaptured. He was discovered “when authorities executed a search warrant on Apricot Drive in the City of Palmdale, where he was taken into custody without incident,” according to authorities. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau tweeted a video of its SWAT team driving away from the scene with “suspect in custody.” None of this would have happened if the police had just ceded authority to L.A.’s No. 1 dog cop, Jena Malone.