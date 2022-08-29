Natalie Portman stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries Lady in the Lake. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Baltimore production of the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries Lady in the Lake was halted on Friday, August 26, after producers received shooting threats, Variety reports. The Natalie Portman–led series is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s novel of the same name and takes place in Baltimore in 1966. According to the Baltimore Police Department, a group of locals contacted the series’ producers, who were filming scenes on Park Avenue in the downtown area, at around 4 p.m. on Friday. The group then threatened to shoot somebody that evening if the production continued and asked for a sum of $50,000 to safely resume the shoot.

In a statement to Vulture, the show’s reps confirm “a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location” prior to the arrival of the cast and crew. “The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured,” the statement continues. “Production will resume with increased security measures going forward.” The investigation is ongoing. The series began filming in April and co-stars Moses Ingram, Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and Brett Gelman.