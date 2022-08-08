Lars von Trier Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nikki Beach

Lars von Trier, the Danish filmmaker behind Melancholia, Nymphomaniac Vols. I and II, and Dogville, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The 66-year-old director’s production company, Zentropa, confirmed the diagnosis today in a press release quoted in the Copenhagen Post. “Lars is in good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms — and given treatment so he can complete Riget Exodus,” the statement reads. “The illness means that Lars will only take part in interviews to a limited extent until the premiere later in the year.” Riget Exodus is von Trier’s follow-up to his horror television series Riget, known in English as The Kingdom. The original series aired over two seasons three years apart in the 1990s. In 2020, von Trier announced that he would be making a third and final season. The five-episode miniseries is scheduled to premiere on August 31 at the Venice Film Festival before its release later this year.