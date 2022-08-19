Lea Michele Is the Funny Girl Now

If someone takes a spill it’s Bean and not you. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia

Update, Friday, August 19 at 9:30 pm: And here she is. New, non-Glee footage of Lea Michele in the role of Fanny Brice has arrived, once again confirming that she is the Funny Girl now. In the 30-second first look video, Michele sings “I’m the Greatest Star” over black-and-white clips from rehearsal. She appears to be generally getting along with the cast and crew this time, despite her alleged history of tormenting previous co-stars. Michele is scheduled to officially replace Beanie Feldstein and begin performing at the August Wilson Theatre on September 6. She’ll just miss her former Glee co-star Jane Lynch, who exits the production on September 4. Of course, Lynch could still choose to show up to a show. Maybe that’s how Sue Cs it … from the audience.

The role of a lifetime. Lea Michele joins the cast of FUNNY GIRL as Fanny Brice beginning September 6. See you at the August Wilson! pic.twitter.com/nQatXGOzee — Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) August 19, 2022

Original story published July 11 follows.

Maybe The Secret does work after all. After years of publicly auditioning for the role of Fanny Brice on Glee and in real life, Lea Michele has been cast in the starring role in Broadway’s Funny Girl revival. Michele will start performances on September 6, replacing Beanie Feldstein, who opened the revival and is slipping out earlier than expected, on July 31. In the interim, Feldstein’s current understudy, Julie Benko, will be playing the role from July 31 through September 4. Jane Lynch, who will be with the production through September 4, will be replaced by Tovah Feldshuh beginning September 6. The casting marks Lea Michele’s return to Broadway after leaving Spring Awakening in the spring of 2008, after which she spent her time on television allegedly tormenting her co-stars. Since she’s replacing Feldstein in the role, Michele is not up for a Tony Award, but this is big enough news that she will probably still be reviewed once again. We hope she can live up to the rave she received on Glee.

Emmy Award-nominee LEA MICHELE and Tony Award-nominee TOVAH FELDSHUH join #FUNNYGIRL beginning September 6!



Don’t miss Beanie Feldstein until July 31 only, followed by @JujujulieBee through September 4.



See you at the August Wilson, gorgeous!⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bvqArWoMJa — Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) July 11, 2022