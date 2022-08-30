After spending four years together, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have reportedly broken up, according to People. The former pair were last spotted celebrating the fourth of July weekend together in Malibu. They made their first public appearance together, sitting front row at the 2020 Oscars. As for what lies in their now separate futures, DiCaprio is starring in a book adaption in Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The Never Goin’ Back actress was recently cast in the Gonzo Girl adaption with Willem Dafoe and recently wrapped filming on Marmalade. She will also be playing Camila (a different one!) in the upcoming television adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six for Amazon. Her character is described as someone who “follows the love of her life in his pursuit of rock stardom only to discover her own potential along the way” as she navigates the LA music scene in the 1970s, Fleetwood Mac style (which is conveniently a great band to listen to during a rumored break up.)