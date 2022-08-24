Lil Tjay. Photo: imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Lil Tjay’s health has been questionable since June, when the 21-year-old rapper was hospitalized after a shooting, underwent emergency surgery, and was reportedly unconscious at one point. Now he’s opening up about the incident in his first public statement. Lil Tjay (born Tione Jayden Merritt) posted a video on Instagram in which he wears a neck brace and says he sustained “seven shots. It was tough, you know. Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. I’m here for a reason.” He was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey, in an alleged attempted armed robbery alongside his associate Antoine Boyd. A suspect, Mohamed Konate, was later arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and armed robbery, among other offenses. In the new video, Lil Tjay promises new music, saying, “We’re going to come back stronger than ever.”