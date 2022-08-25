Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander Are Working on a New York, New York Musical

The natural sequel to working on Fosse/Verdon. Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

Lin-Manuel Miranda wants to be a part of it: New York, New York. According to Deadline, the Hamilton creator is working on a new Broadway musical alongside John Kander, who wrote music for classics like Chicago and Cabaret with his late collaborator Fred Ebb. The project is very loosely based on Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film New York, New York, which starred Liza Minnelli as a singer and Robert De Niro as a saxophone player, and had songs by Kander and Ebb (including, obviously, “New York, New York” — real ones know it’s originally Liza’s song, not Sinatra’s!). The musical, according to Deadline, will jettison those characters but keep the songs and 1946 setting, and “the focus will be about a city in recovery.” Miranda is writing the lyrics for additional songs by Kander. Susan Stroman is directing, so expect there to be lots of choreo. David Thompson, of The Scottsboro Boys, is writing the book with Sharon Washington. According to Deadline, the plan is for the show to start performances in March 2023 and to open in April, which would be just in time for Tony qualification. We love a late-breaking entry in to the season.