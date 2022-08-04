Andy Cohen Exorcises Lisa Rinna on WWHL

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna might not know how to pronounce the word “humiliate,” but that won’t stop her from (1) being messy on Instagram and (2) launching a “French Wine Collection.” On Watch What Happens Live August 3, the Housewife got grilled by Andy Cohen in a new segment titled “The Exorcism of Lisa Rinna.” As Andy asked questions, ranging in subject from Dorit’s bathroom and “coke” to Denise Richards and screaming the word “gaslighting,” Rinna delivered answers with sass, with a demonic voice-changer adding dramatic effect. “You’re welcome,” Rinna responded to the query “What apology do you owe your daughters for explaining how to give the perfect BJ in your book?” The final question was related to current drama on the show, wondering what — if any — apology she owed Sutton over the Elton John charity mishap. “She owes me!” a Satan-like voice comes out of Rinna’s mouth. Well, girls, the soap-opera stage could be calling any minute.

