Beyoncé Drops New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix With Madonna

Beyoncé and Madonna have come together for a brand new remix of “Break My Soul,” appropriately titled “The Queens Remix.” The song, currently available on her website, combines the lead single from Renaissance Act I and Madonna’s 1990 hit “Vogue” into the ultimate dance song. Surprisingly, this is the first time Madonna and Yoncé have been credited on a song together; however, the two have been fans of each other for a long time. “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” is the fifth remix for the single; the other mixes were released just two days ago and featured will.i.am., Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon, and Nita Aviance Club. Renaissance included samples and interpolations for many artists, and this track is no different. Beyoncé reportedly gave a shout-out to artists like Aaliyah, Missy, Janet, Rihanna, Nicki, Chloe x Halle, Santigold, Rochelle, Lizzo, Tierra, Solange, Kelly, Rosetta Tharpe, Bestie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Lauryn Hill, Diana Ross, and more in the song. While the single is not available on streaming platforms and only available on Bey’s website, let’s face it: you were already on her merch store anyways.