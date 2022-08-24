Kim Petras Will Be Secretary of State in Los Espookys Season Two

We’ve waited three long years for the resurrection of Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen’s trope-defying comedy series, Los Espookys, and now it stirs from its slumber. The teaser trailer for season two begins with a directive from Armisen: “Renaldo, you have to go to the cemetery. Dig up the coffin. Look at the corpse.” It looks like Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) and his intrepid gang of Scoobys will uncover that most glamorous of mysteries: the case of the slain beauty queen. The newest trailer veers away from that A-plot mystery and into the visual excess that sets the series apart. Most notable in this rapid succession of shots are a scene of several Ana Fabregas in potato sacks, Armisen dressed as a goth Espooky, and Kim Petras(!) as the secretary of State(!!!) Along the way, the Espookys will encounter guest stars including Oscar-nominated Roma actress Yalitza Aparicio playing the moon and Isabella Rossellini playing herself. The other Einbinder, Spike, will return as the water spirit Sombra del Agua. This season’s episodes will be directed by Sebastián Silva and Tati actor Fabrega. Season two of Los Espookys premieres on HBO on Friday, September 16, at 11 p.m.

Related