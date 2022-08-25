Louis C.K. Doc to Follow His Return to Stand-up After Sexual Harassment Claims

Nearly five years after multiple women came forward in the New York Times accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct, Showtime will air a documentary about the comedian’s return to stand-up. At the Edinburgh TV Festival, Paramount Premium Group chairman and CEO David Nevins called C.K. “a slightly different situation (from Harvey Weinstein), a great, great comedian who has come back in his own way,” and said the documentary will examine the present-day fallout of Weinstein and Me Too. The New York Times journalists who first reported sexual harassment allegations from several women are also involved in the project.

The Hollywood Reporter shared Nevins giving the most media-exec quote ever, calling the C.K. project “a very interesting documentary, which I haven’t seen yet, but I am looking forward to.” He added, “There is a bit of backlash against Me Too — (the question now often is) who needs to go away and who is allowed to come back.” Take a wild guess on which side Nevins thinks C.K. lands.