Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season Two Spirals Toward Mass Divorce

Cupid has left the building. Just one day after the final remaining couple of Love Is Blind season two announced their impending divorce, Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of Love Is Blind: After the Altar. After the Altar follows the couples from the original series as they navigate married life. Unfortunately, we already know how this story ends, and in this case, children of divorce may need a trigger warning. Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely have broken up, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have broken up, and Shake has been broken up with as a friend way by the rest of the cast. The lovelorn reunion season will debut September 16, but if you’re in a more hopeful mood, then get ready for Love Is Blind season three, which will come later this fall. They (don’t ask who) say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result … Anyway, good luck to these reality stars!

