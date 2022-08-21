Every Couple from Love Is Blind Season 2 Has Broken Up

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After two separate break-ups in one week, no couples are still together from the second season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind. Two days ago, Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely announced that they would “begin the process of” divorce in a joint statement. Now, on Sunday morning, E! News reported that the last couple, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, have also filed for divorce through legal records; however, neither has addressed the divorce filings online. Ruhl and Thompson were the first couple to get engaged and tied the knot in June.

Both couples’ weddings were featured in the season two finale. While fans are heartbroken that none of the couples lasted, there is still some hope: two more seasons of the reality show have been ordered by Netflix, leaving room for more love and drama. Season three will meet single hopefuls from Dallas looking for a chance at love, and Instagram sponsorships.