Laura Whitmore and Love Island Have Uncoupled

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Montblanc

We’ve got a text: Laura Whitmore has announced that she will no longer be hosting Love Island. “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects,” she explained on Instagram. “I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands.” Per Variety, Whitmore joined the U.K. reality show in January 2020. She took over the role from her friend Caroline Flack, who left the show after being arrested for allegations of domestic assault and died by suicide the following year. “I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series,” Whitmore wrote in her caption. “I hope I did you proud Caroline ❤️.”

In addition to the main show, Whitmore hosted the aftershow Aftersun, which brings celebrity guests and former Islanders together in front of a studio audience. “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show,” ITV said in a statement to Variety. “We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.” The network previously announced that there will be two seasons of Love Island in 2023: a winter show in South Africa, and a summer show in the now-familiar Mallorca location in Spain. In other words? More episodes for Harry Styles to catch up on.