Luke Bell Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Luke Bell, a neo-traditional-country singer-songwriter who was well respected in the country community, was found dead on August 26 after going missing days before, Today reported. He was 32. Bell was reported missing on August 20 and found near where he was last seen in Tucson, Arizona. His friend and fellow musician Matt Kinman told the blog Saving Country Music that Bell left their truck when he stopped for food in Tucson. Per Kinman, Bell had recently changed his medication for bipolar disorder. Police told Today an investigation is ongoing.

We lost a true original today. From all at @ThirtyTigers, we send love and hope for eternal peace to our friend Luke Bell. Thanks for riding a while with us. 💔 — David Macias 🐅🇨🇺 (@dmacias37206) August 30, 2022

Bell broke out after signing to Nashville independent label Thirty Tigers in 2016 and releasing a self-titled album, his third overall. Bell did not tour often, though he did score opening slots for Willie Nelson and Dwight Yoakam. He last released the single “Jealous Guy” in January 2021. Thirty Tigers founder David Macias called Bell a “true original” on Twitter. “From all at @ThirtyTigers, we send love and hope for eternal peace to our friend Luke Bell,” he wrote. “Thanks for riding a while with us.”