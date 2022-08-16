Photo: BBC

Oh my tisking hell! MacKenzie Davis, from Home Office Bock’s Station Eleven show, has just done such a massive respect to our favorite boy from Stath Lets Flats, Stathy himself! W the Magazine asked every celeb to dress as their favorite star of stage or scream, and MacKenzie picked Stath Charalambos, world’s sexiest kicking boy, because she has it as her number one most favorite good private laughs. By combing down her different bits of hair and adding double eyebrows twice, Davis is showing W the Magazine what great fashion Stath can do in his lovely gray suit. She’s flippin’ burnin’ in this bit of fancy dress, fully on flame, throwing so many waters down right on the ground like a New York City cowboy who doesn’t respect the laws of water. She’s like the queen of making us crazy with her ice on it lewk, innit? Bless her! Maybe if they see celebs going mad for letting flats, they’ll have so much enchantment about lettings agents the Home Office Max will film more of Stath. MacKenzie could even be his parkner with Al and the three of them can be like the three mouse tears of France, like from that film with the bright young Chris O’Donnell, and Dean has to come too. Mac-Ken-zie Da-vis!

"In what world do you film essentially a speculative science fiction piece and then have the speculation catapult into your own life?" Mackenzie Davis says of her #Station11 experience. Read the full interview, here. https://t.co/kyTyUj5ru0 — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022