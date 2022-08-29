So many reasons to stay on the ground nowadays. Photo: Netflix/YouTube

Manifest is coming back to haunt our Netflix queues with a fourth season. “When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved,” says the series description, luring you in. “Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on.” Although that sets up pretty much any supernatural mystery-box show, Manifest is anything but typical. The new teaser doesn’t reveal much plot in favor of phrases like “Divine consciousness is talking to us.” For the curious, however, we know that the season will be set two years after Grace (Athena Karkanis) dies, according to the press release. Plus, of course, the Death Date is coming up soon, causing most of 828’s passengers to panic. But they should also be worried about a “mysterious passenger” bringing Cal (Ty Doran) a package that will provide some new information about the fated flight.

The first three seasons of the show had twists like a whistleblower (who had come back to life after drowning, naturally) mysteriously spewing water out of his mouth, causing him to re-drown before he could reveal his secrets on national television. The show was canceled by NBC after its third season, but luckily for Manifest-heads (Manifestos?) everywhere, the show became a hit on Netflix post-cancellation and has now been resurrected (much like the resurrected meth-heads who rob an ice-cream shop on the show) for a fourth and final season on the streamer. Part one of the fourth season of Manifest (taking a play from Stranger Things 4) will be ten episodes long, premiering on Friday, November 4. Until then, be strong, Manifestos.