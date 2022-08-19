Maren Morris and Zedd Meet in the Middle Once Again for ‘Make Me Say’

Maren Morris and Zedd. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images and John Shearer/Getty Images

It’s been over four years since Maren Morris and Zedd had the world losing … their minds … just a little with their smash collaboration “The Middle” — which hit No. 5, earned three Grammy nominations, and went multi-Platinum. (Love it or hate it, you definitely heard it everywhere!) Now, the country star and EDM producer are meeting in the middle once again. The pair released “Make You Say” (also with producer duo Beauz) on August 18, a bubbly love song that makes just as good use of Morris’s soulful vocals, with a playful drop perfect for the last days of summer. The song is a milestone for Zedd, as his first time returning to a collaborator; for Morris, it follows her third solo album Humble Quest from earlier this year. And for the rest of us? Time will tell if it makes you say “Play it again” or “Please, make it stop.”