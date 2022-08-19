Ryan Gosling to Jump in Margot Robbie’s Ocean’s Eleven Prequel

If robbers slayed. Photo: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Barbie and Ken are a package deal. Though Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated movie has wrapped after months of thirsty film tweeters stalking its Venice Beach production (and one pair of Ken-monogrammed underwear breaking the internet), that doesn’t mean stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling went their separate ways. In fact, the pair will reportedly reunite in the new Warner Bros. Ocean’s prequel set to begin production in the spring of 2023. While Robbie has been attached to the Jay Roach–led project for some time, Gosling is now in talks to join the Barbie girl, per a report from Puck News. Plot details remain under wraps — at this point, we know it’s a prequel to George Clooney’s Danny Ocean story. Warner Bros. is reportedly attempting to fashion the prequel as a tentpole for the studio with a budget larger than Steven Soderbergh’s previous Ocean’s movies and the recent Sandra Bullock–led spinoff. The strategy is said to be the work of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zazlav, the same company behind the HBO Max drama of recent days. Zazlav might be onto something with the casting at least — I can’t imagine anyone who would say no to Barbie, But Make It a Heist.