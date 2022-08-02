The Marilyn Monroe Estate Supports Ana de Armas’ Casting

Photo: Netflix/YouTube Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

Today in Ana de Armas updates, the Marilyn Monroe Estate has commented on the Blonde casting. Marc Rosen, the president of entertainment at the company that owns the official estate, expressed support for de Armas amid criticism over her accent in the trailer for the Andrew Dominik film. “Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history,” he told Variety. “Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!” Blonde isn’t a biopic — the NC-17-rated Netflix film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalized take on Monroe’s life, which means that it wasn’t created in conjunction with Monroe’s estate. But the property has a history of commenting on Monroe-related news, even if it’s not in charge. For example, the estate was fine with another combo that people thought literally wasn’t a good fit— Kim Kardashian and Monroe’s “Happy Birthday” dress.