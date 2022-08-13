Martha Stewart Calls Pete Davidson ‘the Son I Never Had’

Photo: Getty Images

Martha Stewart has finally clarified that she is not, in fact, dating Pete Davidson in the wake of his recent breakup with Kim Kardashian. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Stewart laughed off a viral tweet that includes a photo of her and Davidson holding hands at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with a caption that reads “we should’ve seen this coming.” Stewart cleared the air, telling the Daily Mail on Friday, “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had. He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.” Good to know that Stewart hasn’t changed her position on home-wrecking. Meanwhile, Davidson has yet to comment or confirm his appearance on Stewart’s podcast — watch this space.

We should’ve seen this coming. pic.twitter.com/BXzTUl3yQp — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) August 6, 2022