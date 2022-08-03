She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer: (Green) Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

About halfway through Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer, Jennifer Walters says, “I just want to be a normal, anonymous lawyer.” Unfortunately, that’s just not in the cards for her. Walters (played by Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany) is able to transform into the show’s titular green superhero thanks to her cousin Bruce Banner and a fair amount of CGI. “Your transformations are triggered by anger and fear,” Banner (Mark Ruffalo) explains as Smart Hulk. “Those are like the baseline of any woman just existing,” Walters replies.

As it turns out, Walters has recently been appointed the face of a new “superhuman law division.” We see the 6-foot-7-inch She-Hulk facing off against villains such as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination (Tim Roth) and Titania (Jameela Jamil), but she doesn’t consider herself a superhero. According to the lead of this nine-episode comedy, that’s a title reserved for “billionaires and narcissists and adult orphans.” Instead, Walters is still trying to live her life as a single woman in her 30s. With her friends complimenting her Hulkified body, why not see if that translates into romantic interest? The trailer closes with a scene of She-Hulk swiping through a dating app. We then see her carrying a man, presumably to her bedroom so they can … smash. She-Hulk will stream on Thursdays, not the previously announced Wednesday slot, on Disney+ starting August 18.

This post has been updated.