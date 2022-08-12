last night on late night

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Write Some Thank You Notes With Jimmy Fallon

Is Megan Thee Stallion tossing her hat in the ring to replace James Corden? Almost certainly not, but she did get some experience co-hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside…that guy who’s starring. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Tina Snow featured monologue work from Megan, something called Hip-Hop Mad Lib Karaoke, and of course, Thank You Notes. Megan was grateful in tandem with Fallon — the former thanking thanking birthday candles and the phrase “let me check my calendar,” and the latter appreciative of dimmer switches, clothes steamers, and steel wool. The two also had a competition to see who could make the biggest click noise with their mouths, a competition Megan won, thankfully.

