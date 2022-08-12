Megan Thee Stallion Drops Traumazine Early As a ‘Plan B’

Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Good thing she had a “Plan B.” Megan Thee Stallion has released her second studio album, Traumazine, after announcing it just hours earlier. On Twitter August 11, Megan acknowledged that the cover art, track list, and even a song, had leaked for the album she’d just begun rolling out. “I might as well … lol,” she wrote before announcing Traumazine would be out the next day. And hey, we weren’t complaining! The album has 18 tracks, including past singles “Plan B,” “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, and “Pressurelicious” with Future, which she released early after another leak. Also in the mix? More features from Rico Nasty (“Scary”), Latto (“Budget”), Pooh Shiesty (“Who Me”), Jhené Aiko (“Consistency”), Key Glock (“Ungrateful”), and Lucky Daye (“Star”), plus fellow Houston rappers Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke on “Southside Royalty Freestyle.” The album also features multiple samples from recent Beyoncé collaborators the Isley Brothers.

Megan spent much of this year writing and recording the album, she told Rolling Stone in a recent cover story. And the album’s release could mark the end of what she’s long contended is an unfair contract with 1501 Entertainment, she claimed. “WE ALMOST OUT 👏🏾,” she tweeted the day before she announced the album. “LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP.” In the same tweet, she hinted that the label could’ve been behind the leaks.

Traumazine follows Megan’s 2021 release Something for Thee Hotties and 2020 debut Good News. Which means, at that rate, it’ll keep us going for at least another year of twerking.