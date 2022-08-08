Tina Snow Drives the Boat All the Way to P-Valley

Tina Snow at P-Valley’s the Pynk. Photo: Kyle Kaplan/Starz/P-Valley B) 2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC

Prayers up for whoever arranges Megan Thee Stallion’s schedule because the rapper remains booked and busy. On top of performing at, like, every music festival this summer, receiving a key to the entire city of Houston, and completing her second studio album, thee hot girl made a guest appearance on the latest episode of the Starz hit drama P-Valley, which follows a group of people connected to a strip club deep in the Mississippi Delta. In the episode, she embodies her alter ego, Tina Snow, and pulls up in a floor-length white fur and ice-colored curls with the character Lil Murda — a struggling rapper who found fame during the pandemic — trailing alongside her. She plays up the raw IDGAF energy of her eponymous second EP. In a short scene, Snow drives the boat (pouring D’Ussé out the bottle down Murda’s throat) before going off to rehearse the set that opens her new tour at the Pynk, the show’s strip-club home. But the main event is the performance. Wearing a one-piece crystal-embroidered bustier, Snow performs “Get It on the Floor,” an original song written for the series, while the dancers achieve some incredible acrobatics on the pole. “Was shooting this on with my lastttt energy lol but I wanted to do it so bad,” Meg wrote in an Instagram Story. “I want them to bring Tina back season3,” she added with conspiratorial-eye emoji. We’d like to see it!

Tina Snow isn’t just going hard on fictional hoes. She’s also teasing something on social media. Upon the release of her latest single, “Pressurelicious,” Meg archived her old posts and shared the definition of traumazine, in what could be a hint to her upcoming era. Whatever it is, someone drive the boat for Meg and her team — they got a lot going on.