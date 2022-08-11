Michelle Branch Announces Her Separation from Black Keys’ Patrick Carney

Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images

In a statement obtained by People and TMZ, singer Michelle Branch announced her separation from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney after three years of marriage. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” Branch said. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.” This official statement comes after a much more unofficial one, which TMZ says Branch tweeted then deleted. That now deleted tweet accused Carney of cheating while she was “at home with our 6 month old baby.” Branch is Carney’s third wife; Carney is Branch’s second husband. The couple share two children, Rhys James (4) and Willie Jacquet (6 months). Branch also has a child from her previous marriage, Owen Isabelle. The Black Keys are currently on tour, while Branch is set to debut new music next month.