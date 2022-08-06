That’s Doctor Michelle Yeoh to You

Photo: Cindy Ord/MG22Vogue/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Michelle Yeoh has it all. She has an incredible film career, strength for days, AND is incredibly organized. In about a week, she’ll be able to add doctorate to the list. Yeoh will be awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts from the American Film Institute for “contributions of distinction to the art of the moving image,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. She has over 70 screen credits, including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; Memoirs of a Geisha; Tomorrow Never Dies; and the awards-season contender Everything Everywhere All at Once. Will doctorate Yeoh discover how to attach hot dogs to our hands to transition us to the alternative universe fully? Or will she figure out what hair a raccoon needs to pull in order to become the Raccaccoonie universe? The answer truly only lies in the future. The ceremony will take place next week on August 13 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.