Mike Barnes Will Make His Cobra Kai Debut

Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2022/CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Mike Barnes is returning to The Karate Kid universe in the new season of Cobra Kai. While how and when The Karate Kid Part III’s Barnes, played by Sean Kanan, will appear in season five will be kept under wraps until it premieres on September 9, he will be joining other familiar faces in the franchise. Randee Heller and Yuji Okumoto will reprise their roles as Lucille LaRusso and Chozen Toguchi, joining the series as Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) expands the Cobra Kai empire across the San Fernando Valley. Starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, the two set their differences aside to fight against Silver’s reign. Rumors of returning kids of karate have constantly been swirling around the series. Another potential cameo could be Hilary Swank as Julie Pierce, as the Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz that her cameo if it were to happen, would remain a secret until it airs. As fans excitedly wait for more characters of the Miyagi-verse to return to the franchise, one thing is for certain: the real story’s only just begun.