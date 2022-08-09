Take Your Shoes Off Before Watching the Trailer for Mo

If you take two lessons away from the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming comedy series Mo, they should be that wearing shoes inside your house is gross and anytime you eat a weird flavor of hummus, you’re insulting an Arab grandmother. Mo stars comedian and Ramy actor Mo Amer as Mo Najjar, an undocumented Palestinian refugee struggling to balance conflicting cultures, toggle between his family life and relationship with his girlfriend, and make ends meet in Houston, Texas. In keeping with this setting, the trailer features chopped and screwed music and appearances from Houston rappers Bun B, Paul Wall, and Tobe Nwigwe. Amer co-created the show along with Ramy Youssef, a comedian and actor best known for creating the aforementioned Ramy. Judging by the guns, police sirens, and drug references in the trailer, Mo will straddle comedic and dramatic story lines liberally. The series premieres August 24, and unlike Mo’s description of Palestine in this trailer, doesn’t have a “real branding issue.”

