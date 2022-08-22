MoviePass Diehards, Your Time Is Now

Photo: Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The MoviePass comeback isn’t the fever dream of some thirsty cinephile primed for an injection of discounted movie tickets. The embattled subscription service will relaunch on Labor Day, Insider first reported. The relaunch comes after months of anticipation: Last February, news broke that the app would return in beta under a new system that Vulture at the time described as “dystopian.” Helmed by co-founder and CEO Stacy Spikes, the new version will operate like its distant relative ClassPass. Tiered plans will give users a certain amount of credits to watch movies, with the credit cost of each movie varying based on its date, time, and location … makes sense! But not everything could be as too-good-to-be-true as the first iteration of the company, which burned half a billion dollars to subsidize subscribers’ one movie ticket a day. The gag? An opt-in (for now) new feature called PreShow uses facial-detection software to ensure users watch the ads that earn them credits. Buy a MoviePass 2.0 subscription and sign up for an app that tracks your eyeballs? For some, this deal with tech devils could just be a deal. The PreShow feature is not mentioned in the Insider piece, so it remains unclear if the beta version will still involve the labor of one’s eyeballs.

Despite it all, MoviePass beta marches forward with tiered plans that come in at $10, $20, or $30 per month, without an unlimited plan (during the beta launch, that is). Wanna get in on the action? The waitlist opens up on September 5. And to the people who ascribe meaning to credit-card design: MoviePass is ditching the red debit cards in favor of a sleek black design. Everyone knows a black card makes a company legit.