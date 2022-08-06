Anitta and J Balvin Will Take The VMA Stage

Photo: Cindy Ord/MG22Vogue/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The VMAs are back, which means wild outfits, celebrity beefs, and obviously music videos. As Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Kendrick Lamar lead in nominations this year, the first batch of announced performances show off various genres of music to get the show started. Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco will perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. According to the press release, Anitta will make her “main stage debut” by singing her Best Latin nominated song, “Envolver.” Her pal and frequent collaborator, J Balvin, is returning for the first time since 2019 when he performed “Que Pretendes” with Bad Bunny. Masked DJ Marshmello and Khalid are also teaming up for the first time to sing “Numb.” Lastly, Best Alternative category nominee Panic! At The Disco will premiere a new single, “Middle of a Breakup.” The VMAs will air live on MTV and simulcast on the CW Network channels on August 28 at 8 PM ET/PT.