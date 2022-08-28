Blackpink Taste That ‘Pink Venom’ on the MTV VMAs Stage

They kicked in the door. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Blackpink sunk their poisoned teeth into the MTV VMA stage and devoured. The girl group made their VMAs debut on August 28 night with a vicious performance of their new single “Pink Venom,” as the first female K-pop group to ever grace the awards show. Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé, and Jennie wore their namesake colors with varying blends of leather and chiffon and bedazzled garters, with Lisa’s asymmetrical shoulder piece functioning like the group’s battle armor. They balanced both choreographically poised and vocally fierce in their show of a song that nods to Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, and Biggie. While the energy of the performance was hot straight out the gate, the girls explode in the song’s last dance break in front of a pink, animated inferno — a symbol that could be ushering in the group’s Born Pink era. And what a start it’s been: with two VMAs already under their belt by the time they hit the stage — for Best Metaverse Performance and Best K-pop for Lisa’s “LALISA” — it’s no wonder they were deadly. Their venom runs pink, after all.