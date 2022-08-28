Johnny Depp Digitally Crashes the 2022 MTV VMAs

Three months after the verdict of his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard – and as she prepares for an appeal – Johnny Depp has made a cameo appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as a digital Moon Person. Floating above the stage in an astronaut costume, Depp’s face was digitally added to the helmet’s void in brief moments when returning to the broadcast from commercial. He had short lines including, “Hey, you know what? I needed the work,” and “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f—ing music, shall we?” that were sprinkled in - between awards and performances.
The appearance follows several other attempts to return to Hollywood following the trial – where he was accused of sexual assault among other allegations of abuse – like a tour with Jeff Beck, joining TikTok, and a new film. “I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes …” Depp tries to joke in a clip posted on the MTV Instagram. “Any old thing you need.”