See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2022 MTV VMAs

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were eventful, to say the least, bringing Olivia Rodrigo's VMAs debut, a steamy Lil Nas X performance and a solid amount of wins for the both of them – not to mention celebrity beef happening in real time on the red carpet. As for the 2022 VMAs, hopefully the most drama on the red carpet comes from the looks. Please give us something that can't be found on SHEIN. Below, nominated musicians and performers like Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Blackpink stomp the red carpet at the Prudential Center, along with the show's anchors/hosts Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, and LL Cool J. Now, who's got the best look!
Lil Nas X.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Taylor Swift.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Avril Lavigne.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
LL Cool J.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Jack Harlow.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
BLACKPINK.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Sabrina Carpenter.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Måneskin.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Becky G.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Bob the Drag Queen.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Billy Eichner.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Dove Cameron.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Dylan O'Brien.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Tate McRae.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Doechii.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Conan Gray.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Khalid.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Chloë.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Dixie D'Amelio.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Monet X Change.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Lili Reinhart.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Kerri Colby.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Snoop Dogg.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Betty Who.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Offset.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Tayshia Adams.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Mod Sun.
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Justina Valentine.
Photo: Andres Kudacki/AFP via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Colton Haynes.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
DJ Diamond Kuts.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Trina Njoroge.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Ashley Graham.
Photo: Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images
Chris Olsen.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Druski.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Globa
Blackbear and Michele Maturo.
Photo: Andres Kudacki/AFP via Getty Images
Yung Gravy.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images