Nicki Minaj Performs for a Room Filled with Barbz

Nicki Minaj. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Nicki Minaj was right to thank the Barbz in her acceptance speech for the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV VMAs. From the MTV exec who campaigned for Nicki in the boardrooms of the channel to honor her, to the many in the audience who knew every word to every song performed in the medley (which included “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” her classic “Monster” verse, “Beez in the Trap,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Anaconda,” and last week’s No. 1 hit “Super Freaky Girl”), Minaj’s fans were out in full force at the Prudential Center. The audience of Barbz also included both known and unknown stans: Taylor Swift, Chloe, Jack Harlow, Fergie, Dove Cameron, and Lil Nas X, who ran an influential Nicki stan account on Twitter before he rose to fame. Swift, for her part, was seen telling people to get the hell up and stand for the queen, while Chloe popped out of her seat before her neighbors could even blink. The crowd on the ground transformed from your typical awards show excitement to a full-blown moshpit when Nicki arrived. Young Barbz even presented her with the Moon Person after a montage of self-recorded congratulations from fans. “We are here on behalf of all the Barbz all over the planet,” they said. “Her music is everything. We owe her everything. She is everything.” In her acceptance speech, the star thanked her inspirations (Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and more) and people who gave her opportunities to feature on their songs. She also honored late rappers Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke, and Nipsey Hussle. Of course, the only people she raised her voice for were the Barbz. “The Barbz. BARBZ,” she shouted. You didn’t have to yell, Nicki. They are right in front of you!

taylor having everyone stand up for nicki is so sweet wait 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4xuAxgVqOR — angelᴺᴹ🫂 (@yikesangeI) August 29, 2022