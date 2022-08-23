Big (Mouth) Day for Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll’s true form. Photo: Netflix/YouTube

Are you happy now, you hormonal little beasts? Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s horny little Netflix animation Big Mouth officially has a premiere date for its sixth season. The puberty-diseased tweens will be returning on October 28 for an all-new set of boner-related issues. “The new season of Big Mouth brings a whole new focus on family to the show — whether that means the people you’re biologically related to or those you choose as your community,” according to Tudum. “Season 6 will continue to follow the Hormone Monsters as they navigate adolescence, this time unpacking the concept that while you can’t pick your blood family, you can surround yourself with people who love you just the way you are.” That all sounds great, but the most exciting part will always just be more Maya Rudolph.

New Big Mouth isn’t the only thing Nick Kroll has going on. His stand-up special, Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy, will be released on Netflix on September 27. Ameezing! Though he has a comedy special already on Netflix, Oh, Hello with John Mulaney, this will mark Kroll’s stand-up debut on the streamer. “Nick shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, and the trick to farting without making any noise … and much more,” according to a Netflix press release. Plus, Kroll is starring in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, which is out on September 23. Still awaiting confirmation if there will be hormone monsters in that too, or if it’s just monstrous hormones.