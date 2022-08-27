Netflix Decides That Resident Evil Is (Season) One and Done

Photo: Netflix/YouTube

Well, that didn’t take long. Per Deadline, Netflix has decided to cancel its live-action Resident Evil adaptation after a single season. And unlike the T-virus, this was apparently an easy kill. The decision comes only a month and a half after the zombie show dropped on July 14, despite previous reports that showrunner Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) had plans for future seasons. Resident Evil, loosely based on the video-game franchise of the same name, debuted shortly after Stranger Things 4. It took the second-place slot in its first week with 72.7 million hours viewed, but reportedly dropped out of the top ten by its third week. Critic reviews were also mixed, with Vulture’s Roxana Hadadi writing that the show was “plagued by predictability” in its storytelling choices. The adaptation is set in both 2022, when the Umbrella Corporation is setting up a community called New Racoon City in South Africa, and 2036, when most of the people in the world have become bloodthirsty mutants known as Zeroes. The series follows the infamous Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick), his clones, and his daughters, Jade and Billie. Ella Balinska and Adeline Rudolph star as the “twin” Wesker sisters, while Tamara Smart and Siena Agudong play their younger versions. The show ended with some unresolved plotlines, but that’s not too surprising. One thing about Netflix? It’s never been afraid to cancel on a cliffhanger.