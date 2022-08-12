Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is ready to take the mic. During the August 11 premiere of the third season of Never Have I Ever at the Fox Village Theatre in Los Angeles, the cast of the hit Netflix series was met with screaming fans during the first in-person season premiere for the show. While fans still have one more season to see if Devi ends up with Ben or Paxton, the cast wrapped up filming season four just last month, and Ramakrishnan wants more high-school drama — preferably on Broadway in Heathers: The Musical. “Oh, I’ve thought about this!” Ramakrishnan told Vulture about her dream musical role at the premiere. “Heathers: The Musical, Veronica Sawyer. All throughout high school, in the morning, I would wake up and play the opening song, ‘Beautiful.’ That was really angsty of me.” Heathers: The Musical will be streaming on Roku starting September 16, in case she wants to watch it on repeat to prepares for her future audition.