This Month’s Highlight

Orphan: First Kill

It’s been over ten years since the original Orphan came out. At the time Isabelle Fuhrman, the titular orphan (Esther), was 12 years old, but now with First Kill, the 25 year old actress is back again playing an adult hiding as young child. But instead of torturing Vera Farmiga with violent mind games, she’s tricking Julia Stiles’ Tricia into thinking she is her missing daughter. If First Kill is anything like Orphan, it won’t necessarily be good but it will make for a trashy fun night in. (Streaming August 19.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — August 2022

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available August 1

1 Buck

3000 Miles to Graceland

5 Star Day

A Fish Called Wanda

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Aaron’s Blood

Acid Horizon

Already Gone

Alright Now

Anguish

Any Day

Assimilate

Awakened

Baby Boom

Bad Frank

Bad Therapy

Basic

Battle Scars

Beautiful Girls

Before Midnight

Big Brother Volcano

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cake

Clockstoppers

Derek’s Dead

Dimland

Dinner For Schmucks

Don’t Click

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Downhill Racer

Escape From Alcatraz

Evil Dead

Face/Off

Follow the Prophet

Friday The 13th - Part II

Friday the 13th - Part III

Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Getting to Know You

Goodbye, Butterfly

Grand Cru

Grease

Grease Live!

Happy Yummy Chicken

Hardball

Here On Out

I Am A Ghost

I Like Me

I’ve Got Issues

Iceland is Best

Insight

International Falls

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

King of Knives

Kingpin

Letter from Masanjia

Lost and Found

Lost Bayou

Making Waves

Man From Reno

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Never Heard

New Money

Obey

Once

Once Upon A Time In The West

One and the Same

Paradox Lost

Perfect Sisters

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Prophecy

Respite

River’s Edge

Rockaway

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Scrapper

Shooter

Single White Female

Still Today

Surrogate Valentine

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose

The Feels

The Graduate

The Killer Elite

The Middle of X

The Shootist

The Wrong Todd

The Yards

There Will Be Blood

To Tokyo

Trail of Ashes

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Trickster

Trigger

Two Ways Home

Under the Tuscan Sun

Urban Cowboy

Varsity Blues

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Weepah Way for Now

Wild Honey Pie!

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Writer’s Block

Available August 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Available August 4

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head

Available August 8

16 to Life

59 Seconds

A Dark Place

Absolution

Courage Under Fire

Crossed the Line

Dating My Mother

Disappearance

Eadweard

He’s Way More Famous Than You

Impossible Monsters

Line of Descent

Ronin

Safe Inside

Simulation

The Atoning

The Hornet’s Nest

Undergods

Yinz

Available August 10

Respect

The Surreal Life, seasons 1, 3-6

Available August 11

Candyman (2021)

The Addams Family 2

Available August 12

Secret Headquarters

Available August 14

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

Available August 17

Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny, season 2

Love & Listings, season 2

Available August 18

When You Least Expect It

Flag Day

Available August 19

Big Nate (new episodes)

Orphan: First Kill

Available August 22

Robocop

Available August 24

Dating Naked, seasons 1-3

Deer Squad, season 1

Deliciousness, season 1

Hall & Oates: From Philly to Chile

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, season 1

The Substitute, seasons 1-2

Available August 25

Star Trek Lower Decks, season 3

Available August 31

Marriage Rescue, season 1

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, season 3

Save Me, seasons 1-2

Signal, season 1

Voice, seasons 1-2