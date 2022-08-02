Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/FilmMagic,

New York Film Festival has returned to the city that never sleeps (because they’re watching movies, duh) for its 60th year at the Lincoln Center. Announced to open up the celebration is the North American premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, an adaptation of the 1985 Don DeLillo novel of the same name that will stream on Netflix. The film stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as Jack and Babette Gladney, a married couple whose lives are upended after an airborne toxic event causes them to rethink their reality. “In 1985 my father and I drove from Brooklyn to see Kurosawa’s Ran open the 23rd NYFF, the same year that he brought home the hardback of Don DeLillo’s White Noise,” shared Baumbach to NYFF. “Opening the 60th NYFF with White Noise is truly special for me. This festival was part of my film education and has been a home for me and many of my movies over the years. I couldn’t be more excited and honored to return.” White Noise marks the fourth film distributed by a streaming service in a row to open the festival; The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+), The Irishman (Netflix), and Lovers Rock (BBC One/Amazon Prime) have all been opening night films for NYFF.

While the rest of the schedule will be released throughout August, there is one more confirmed premiere ahead of the full line-up announcement. From Clemency director Chinonye Chukwu, Till, a biographical drama film about the lynching of Emmett Till and his mother’s pursuit of justice, premieres during the opening weekend as well. The film festival runs from September 30 to October 16. Tickets for the festival go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 19 at noon ET.