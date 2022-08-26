Nicki Minaj Promises Another Surprise for ’Queen Radio’

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Nicki Minaj has a busy weekend ahead; after all, she’s co-hosting the MTV VMAs and receiving the 2022 Video Vanguard Award. However, she found time in her schedule to premiere a special surprise for Barbs. Minaj released a greatest hits compilation album, Queen Radio: Volume 1. Consisting of 28 tracks, including “Anaconda,” “Super Bass,” and “Starships,” the record is a perfect lead-in for a Minaj-filled weekend at the VMA’s. She promised fans on Instagram that she would add a “surprise” to the album tomorrow as if one surprise compilation wasn’t enough. Is the new album a hint for an even bigger announcement for the awards show? Will she surprise everyone with a performance of “Super Freaky Girl”? Or keep to the video awards theme and release a music video for the single? If anything, she’ll still keep an eye out for Selener.