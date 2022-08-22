Nicki Minaj’s New Single Did Super Freaky Good on the Charts

Nicki Minaj. Photo: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“Super Freaky Girl” is all right with the top of the Billboard Hot 100. In its debut week on the chart, the Nicki Minaj track unseated Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” at the top slot for the rapper’s first No. 1 as an unaccompanied artist and her third overall. The Barbz also enshrined Minaj in Billboard history: “Super Freaky Girl” is the first song led by a woman to debut at No. 1 this year and the first No. 1 debut by a solo female artist with no features since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. The achievements keep piling up: Minaj’s single blasted to the top of the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts as well; her 12 top entries on the latter scoreboard are the most No. 1’s of any female rap artist. Her previous chart-toppers include “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and her feature on the remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So,” both of which hit No. 1 in 2020. Digital downloads drove her new Rick James–sampling single to the top with 89,000 purchases, along with 21.1 million streams and 4.6 million radio-airplay audience impressions. Beyoncé and Lizzo can share in the festivities too. From Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” this week’s list marks the first time three different Black female artists have reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 consecutively. Let’s say it together: Purr.