Nikki Glaser Speed Roasts Politicians on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Comedian Nikki Glaser is Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s final guest host of the summer and reminds us that she is the true roast master. She makes tonight’s monologue her own during the first-ever “Nikki’s Speed Roast” as she goes back and forth between both sides of the aisle with equally painful roasts to politicians. “Marjorie Taylor Greene is proof that the left and the right really can come together. I mean, just look at her eyes,” joked Glaser. “I actually appreciate this woman because now I know what it would look like if I had a daughter with Mickey Rourke.” She then cools off with a classic late-night segment: having kids answer cute and funny questions. Glaser skillfully maintains her composure as she asks a young girl who gives a Miss Congeniality-like answer, “What’s the perfect first date?” The petition for Nikki Glaser to return to late night begins now (maybe she can take over Corden?)

