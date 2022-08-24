Offset Sues Migos Label Quality Control, Says CEO ‘Blackballed’ Him

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics

Looks like Offset and his Migos record label, Quality Control Music, are no longer ’migos either. TMZ reports the rapper is suing the company, alleging it has claimed ownership of his solo music despite a past deal that he said let him release solo music independent of the label. In a filing, Offset reportedly claimed he “paid handsomely” for his solo rights in January 2021, but that Quality Control still attempted to claim his recent single “54321,” which Offset called “hostile.” Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas responded to the lawsuit on Twitter, referencing Migos’s past lawsuit against their former attorney, which was dismissed in February 2021. “Been to real for all this lame shit,” P wrote. “Everyone know the real problem.” Offset then responded to P, tweeting that the CEO “blackballed” him and they hadn’t spoken in two years. Offset also noted he “paid millions” for his rights. Vulture has reached out to representatives for Offset and Quality Control.

The lawsuit comes as Offset is readying another single, “Code,” with Moneybagg Yo, out August 26 on his solo label Motown Records. Meanwhile, the rapper’s Migos bandmates, Quavo and Takeoff, have continued working together, both under the name Migos and as the duo “Unc and Phew.” Don’t make Jay-Z say it again: Nobody wins when the family feuds.