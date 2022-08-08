John Travolta, Mia Farrow, Dionne Warwick, and More Remember Olivia Newton-John

The music and film industry alike is taking to social media to honor the late singer and Grease actor Olivia Newton-John. The news of the 73-year-old’s death was first shared by husband John Easterling, who wrote that his wife “passed away peacefully” surrounded by friends and family after a 30-year journey with breast cancer. Almost immediately, her friend and famous co-star John Travolta responded with a short but emotional post. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible,” he wrote alongside a photo of a young Newton-John. “I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” Dionne Warwick also mourned the loss of her longtime friend. “Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her,” she wrote on Twitter. See more tributes below.