No, you’re not getting déjà vu — somehow, this hadn’t happened yet! Olivia Rodrigo joined Billy Joel at his August 24 Madison Square Garden show, nearly a year and a half after she name-checked him on her single “deja vu.” “I like her music, and so do my kids,” Joel said, introducing Rodrigo. “I kind of wrote this next song about you,” Rodrigo told Joel before performing “deja vu,” during which Joel noticeably grinned at the lines about him. The two then dueted what Joel called “the song that was referred to in the last song,” “Uptown Girl.” Joel is just the latest of Rodrigo’s icons she’s met, along with Alanis Morissette and Avril Lavigne. Lately, though, she’s been more busy singing on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the show that launched her career, alongside that boy whom she (allegedly) taught Billy Joel.